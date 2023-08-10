Dublin Fire Brigade rescue little puppy lost and alone on beach

The little fellow was brought to Dog’s Trust.

Dublin firefighters rescued a puppy that was bereft and alone on a city beach this week.

Dublin Fire Brigade posted an image of the adorable brown terrier on their Twitter page alongside two firefighters and an on-duty lifeguard who helped out with the “poor wee scrap’s” rescue, on Dollymount Strand.

The DFB wrote: "Firefighters from B Watch North Strand rescued this little dog today at Dollymount. He is currently being cared for at North Strand Fire Station.

Firefighters from B Watch North Strand rescued this little dog today at Dollymount



He is currently being cared for at North Strand Fire Station



They'd love to keep him but not sure he's fire station trained!

If you recognise him or know the owner please contact us here#LostDog pic.twitter.com/iYzmTQhr3C — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 6, 2023

"They would love to keep him but not sure if he’s fire station trained! If you recognise him or know the owner please contact us here.”

The team provided an update shortly afterwards to say that “Dogs Trust have taken our little pal into their care until we find his owner, fingers crossed.”

The heart-warming post received hundred of likes with people keen to find out what happens next.

"That’s brilliant, well done, so glad he’s safe,” wrote one.

"Has the owner come forward?” asked another.

Whilst another simply posted love heart and doggy emojis.

Dogs Trust says its very concerned by the soaring levels of abandoned dogs in Ireland.

Recent statistics shows that the number of dogs being euthanised in pounds has doubled with 340 in 2022, more than twice as many dogs, compared to 2021.

Under the Control of Dogs Act, dogs who’ve completed the mandatory five day stay in a pound, can be euthanised if it cannot be rehomed or rescued.