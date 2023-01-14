Dublin Fire Brigade pluck two people to safety from the Liffey in overnight drama

Both were taken to Accident and Emergency for observation

Two people were rescued from the River Liffey overnight.

Dublin Fire Brigade have said that firefighters rescued two people from the river on the North Quays.

Members of the public kept the two afloat until they arrived. A third person who was also in the river was able to swim to safety.

They were all transported to Accident and Emergency for observation.

Taking to Twitter, the brigade shared: “Firefighters rescued two people from the Liffey on the North Quays overnight.

“Members of the public kept the two afloat until our arrival, a third person self-rescued. Swift Water Rescue Technicians entered the water to bring the two safety.”

“Transported to ED for observation.”

In a separate incident, in Co Meath, the body of a woman in her 60s was taken from the River Boyne in Trim.

She was pronounced dead at the scene with a post-mortem due to be conducted at a later date.

The results of the examination will determine the course of the investigation.

LMFM have reported that the woman fell into the river after she tried to rescue her dog.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told sundayworld.com that they are looking into all circumstances surrounding the discovery.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body of a woman in the water in Trim, County Meath on Friday 13th January 2023.”

“The woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation.”