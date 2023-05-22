Dublin Fire Brigade pay tribute to retired colleague ahead of funeral
Cornelius ‘Con’ Linehan died at home “peacefully” surrounded by his loving family on Friday.
The Dublin Fire Brigade has paid tribute to a retired colleague after his death this week.
Cornelius “Con” Linehan died at home “peacefully” surrounded by his loving family on Friday.
The former firefighter was previously stationed at Finglas Fire Station, where he lived, and Tara Street Fire Station in Dublin city centre.
He is predeceased by his late wife Nora and will be “sadly missed and remembered with love” by his children Sophie, Jonathan, Suzanne, and Corinna; grandchildren Alejandro, Lily, Elita and Éabha; siblings Thomas and Dolores; family; and friends.
The Dublin Fire Brigade has led tributes to Con online, writing: “We were saddened to hear of the passing of retired firefighter Con Linehan. Con was on C Watch during his career and based in both Finglas and Tara Street fire stations”.
Drumcondra GAA club Na Fianna also sent on their condolences to Con’s family.
“Sincerest condolences to all the family on the sad passing of Cornelius. Con was a regular attendee at our weekly traditional Gaelic song and music sessions and will be fondly remembered and missed by us all. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” it wrote.
Others are remembering the “remarkable” man, with a former Dublin Fire Brigade colleague penning: “So sorry to hear of Con's passing. I worked with Con for many many years in No 5 DFB Stn. Finglas. Many a good laugh we had through both good and bad times. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.”
Another said: “Deepest sympathy to Con’s family for your terrible loss . I had the great privilege of sharing many great Thursdays of music in Na Fianna where he generously share his wonderful songs and stories with us . One of life’s real gentlemen in every sense of the word RIP Con”.
And another friend and co-worker added: “So sorry to hear of Con's passing. He was a good friend both in DFB and we had some great times together fishing in Dalkey and Howth.
"He will be remembered fondly. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May he rest in peace”.
Con’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, May 24,at St Margaret’s Church, St Margaret’s, Co Dublin at 10am, followed by a burial in Dangan Cemetery, Co Meath.
A removal will take place prior to this on Tuesday evening arriving at St Margaret’s Church for 5pm.
