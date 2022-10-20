Dublin family syndicate claim €2.3m jackpot at National Lottery headquarters

“We’re just looking forward to clearing off the mortgage and doing some repairs to the house. We’ve no other big plans yet, we’re just going to keep the heads cool and keep life as normal as possible”

A local family run shop in Mount Merrion sells Lotto jackpot ticket worth €2,310,972. Shop owners Adrian and Renée Peters pictured here celebrating the win at the shop today.

A family syndicate claimed their Lotto jackpot prize worth €2.3m today having bought the winning ticket in Mount Merrion in Dublin.

The family, who wish to remain private, spoke of how they felt when they found out they’d won the prize: “I didn’t actually believe it until I saw the physical cheque in front of me today. I thought someone was going to tell me that this was all a big joke.

"I’ve never seen so many zeros’ in my life, it looked more like a bank account number than real money,” one of the syndicate members said.

“We’re just looking forward to clearing off the mortgage and doing some repairs to the house. We’ve no other big plans yet, we’re just going to keep the heads cool and keep life as normal as possible”, another syndicate member added.

The Dublin player, who purchased their quick pick Lotto ticket worth €2.3m at XL on The Rise in Mount Merrion, is one of three recent Lottery jackpot winners made within 10 days of each other.

A local family run shop in Mount Merrion sells Lotto jackpot ticket worth €2,310,972. Shop owners Adrian and Renée Peters pictured here celebrating the win at the shop today.

A spokesperson in the National Lottery said: “It’s been an incredibly exciting time for National Lottery players, with three Lotto jackpot winner’s being made within in the past five draws.

"This recent spate of back-to-back streak of Lotto Jackpot wins started off on the 5th of October, when a player from Co. Meath scooped the jackpot worth a whopping €8.9m.

"The following Wednesday saw a player, who purchased their ticket in Mount Merrion, score the Jackpot of €2.3m.

"And only three days later, a third player, from Co Wexford won the amazing €2m Lotto jackpot on offer in Saturday’s (October 15) draw.”

Stock image

"We can confirm that the Meath winner has made contact with our claims department, but we’re still yet to hear from the Wexford player who scooped €2m.

"We are urging all of our player in Wexford to check their tickets carefully and if you are one of the winners, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible.”

As there was no winner in Wednesday’s (October 19) Lotto jackpot, Saturday’s jackpot is set to roll to an estimated €2.5m.