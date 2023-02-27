Dublin driver collides with wall after losing ‘control of their vehicle’
No injuries were reported.
A car was towed in Dublin on Saturday night after the driver “lost control of their vehicle” and crashed into a wall.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 at approximately 9pm on Saturday, 25 February.
https://twitter.com/DubFireBrigade/status/1629789343639371778
The car had crashed into a brick wall and was removed from the scene by specialised tow truck.
No injuries were reported.
Read more
Sharing a photo of the incident online, Dublin Fire Brigade wrote: “Firefighters from Dolphins Barn and Rathfarnham stations were called to a road traffic collision overnight. Vehicle removal was undertaken by a specialised tow truck”.
“Meanwhile, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 at approximately 9:00pm on Saturday 25th February 2023.
“The driver of the vehicle lost control of their vehicle and collided with a wall. No injuries were reported”.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | PSNI release CCTV footage of car used by gunmen who shot DCI Caldwell
DANGEROUS DRUGS | Dog pound owner fined €30k after euthanasia vet-only drugs given by staff to dogs
not ENOCH | Enoch Burke’s fines rise to €22,400 as he turns up to school once again
'terrified' | Dublin hotel worker pleads guilty after asking young colleague to 'taste' his penis
Latest | EU and UK agree deal on Northern Ireland Protocol
help plea | Tragic teen Marius Mamaliga who died after alleged stabbing ‘loved by everyone’
Exposed | Antrim fraudster who claimed over £30k from dead father’s pension avoids jail
MEAN STREETS | Homeless Irish roofer was making €600 a week but ended up sleeping rough
FUR REAL | Kind-hearted Antrim tree cutters rescue five baby squirrels from danger
Terms breach | Dublin postman caught with cannabis worth €10k jailed after stealing phones from mail