Dublin driver collides with wall after losing ‘control of their vehicle’

No injuries were reported.

The car crashed into a wall in Rathfarnham on Saturday evening

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

A car was towed in Dublin on Saturday night after the driver “lost control of their vehicle” and crashed into a wall.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 at approximately 9pm on Saturday, 25 February.

https://twitter.com/DubFireBrigade/status/1629789343639371778

The car had crashed into a brick wall and was removed from the scene by specialised tow truck.

No injuries were reported.

Sharing a photo of the incident online, Dublin Fire Brigade wrote: “Firefighters from Dolphins Barn and Rathfarnham stations were called to a road traffic collision overnight. Vehicle removal was undertaken by a specialised tow truck”.

“Meanwhile, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 at approximately 9:00pm on Saturday 25th February 2023.

“The driver of the vehicle lost control of their vehicle and collided with a wall. No injuries were reported”.


