Dublin Dart Station a ‘filthy cage’ with temporary access still in place after 13 years

Clongriffin Train station has been the site of ongoing anti-social behaviour for years

'Temporary' access to Clongriffin Dart Station has been in place for 13 years. Pic: @hopkins_joan

A train station in north Dublin has been called a “filthy cage”, amid calls to address the temporary access which has now been in place for 13 years.

Clongriffin Dart Station, the next stop after Howth Junction, has been in operation since April 2010.

However, there is “no access” via the temporary stairwell and lift leading to Baldoyle.

The station has been called “disgraceful” and a “filthy cage” by councillor Joan Hopkins, who said locals in Baldoyle have “no access” to the station.

“It’s a cage, it’s absolutely filthy.

"There is graffiti and it’s a temporary structure built in an isolated spot,” she told councillors at a local area meeting this week.

“People living in Baldoyle do not have access to that train station. It’s regularly filthy and I’m talking about the temporary structure,” she said.

Clongriffin Train Station has been described as a 'filthy cage'. Pic: Damien Eagers

In a response to the council, Irish Rail said, “there are no issues regarding accessibility access for wheelchair customers and customers with prams at Clongriffin Station”.

“Both lifts to the platforms are in working order. There was an issue with the lift in the stairwell leading to Baldoyle, this stairwell is not maintained by Irish Rail as is not Irish Rail property.”

The temporary structure with a stairwell and lift from the Baldoyle side is privately owned and is not in the ownership of the council.

“Correspondence has been issued by the council to the owners informing them of recent complaints regarding the maintenance of the lift and stairwell and requests set out measures to be taken to rectify matters raised,” said Irish Rail.

Clongriffin Train station has been the site of ongoing anti-social behaviour for years, with passengers being threatened on repeated occasions and bins being set on fire.

In 2018, a group of youths caused about €4,000 worth of damage when they mounted a train with knives, balaclavas and wooden blocks and spray-painted the carriage with graffiti.

According to councillor Hopkins, “we have designed this to attract anti-social behaviour”.

“We should be building out from that station and giving people access to it. It’s totally unforgivable after ten years that people in Baldoyle can’t use that train station,” she said.

Councillor Jimmy Guerin also said he has been “shocked” at the condition of the train station.

“You would nearly be fearful for people if it was late at night or winter months when it is dark,” he said.