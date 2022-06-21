Dublin crane operators halt work as mark of respect to late colleague

Jason Denny from Blanchardstown died after an illness but was poignantly remembered by his ‘Brothers of the Hook’ at 11am today.

A remarkable tribute today saw construction cranes in Dublin city all stop work as a mark of respect to a fellow crane operator who passed away.

One crane man told The Sunday World how they agree to pull up hooks and move them to the end of the gantry all at the same time as Jason’s remains were being taken for cremation.

"He worked as a banksman in Dublin for ten years and I don’t know anyone who’d say a bad word about him.”

A video shows the various cranes all moving into position to make their unique salute to the father of two.

According to a family notice on RIP.ie, Jason died peacefully at his home on June 18, surrounded by his family.

His funeral took place this morning at St. Patrick’s Church, Corduff was followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

He is survived by his partner Debbie and children Shelby and Jade.