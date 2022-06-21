Dublin crane operators halt work as mark of respect to late colleague
A remarkable tribute today saw construction cranes in Dublin city all stop work as a mark of respect to a fellow crane operator who passed away.
Jason Denny from Blanchardstown died after an illness but was poignantly remembered by his ‘Brothers of the Hook’ at 11am today.
One crane man told The Sunday World how they agree to pull up hooks and move them to the end of the gantry all at the same time as Jason’s remains were being taken for cremation.
"He worked as a banksman in Dublin for ten years and I don’t know anyone who’d say a bad word about him.”
Read more
A video shows the various cranes all moving into position to make their unique salute to the father of two.
According to a family notice on RIP.ie, Jason died peacefully at his home on June 18, surrounded by his family.
His funeral took place this morning at St. Patrick’s Church, Corduff was followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.
He is survived by his partner Debbie and children Shelby and Jade.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub