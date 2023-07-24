Dublin couple stranded on Greek island of Rhodes say they’re sleeping on floor of school

“We haven’t had a shower, there’s very little water. The electricity comes and goes”

The couple are currently sleeping in a classroom of a local school with 10 other people

Ken Hannigan and his wife Ann flew from Dublin Airport with UK airline TUI and arrived in Rhodes on Saturday night.

An Irish couple who are stranded on the Greek island of Rhodes are currently sleeping on the floor of a classroom in a local school awaiting further information as the country continues to battle raging wildfires.

Ken Hannigan (62) and his wife Ann (57) flew from Dublin Airport with UK airline TUI and arrived in Rhodes on Saturday night.

The couple, who are from Dublin but live in Co Meath, were told that it was not possible to travel to their hotel in Lindos and instead had to stay in the small town of Kremasti as roads were blocked.

Mr Hannigan told the Sunday World that they’re “lucky” to be safe and in possession of their belongings.

He said this was their “dream holiday” with no expense spared, however, they’re currently sleeping on the floor with 10 other people in a room and 100 people in the school overall in 37C heat.

The classroom Mr and Mrs Hannigan are currently sleeping in

They have travel insurance and are due to fly home on Wednesday, August 2.

“We left Ireland on Saturday on a 5pm flight, which first of all, I believe we should not have been allowed fly on,” he said.

“Nothing was said when we arrived here, we didn’t know anything was going on. We walked out of the airport at midnight with our bags to our coach and we were told at that stage that the coach wasn’t travelling because the road was blocked.

“We waited another hour and were brought to a taxi rank and told we would be brought somewhere safe.”

The couple were then brought to a local basketball arena and left outside in the dark.

“The lights came on and we were told that we could stay here for the night and then all of the local people came out, we’re in a little village beside the airport,” he said.

“The local people were fantastic, they brought out mattresses and pillows, drinks of water and fruit – and at this stage it was 3am. They were absolutely amazing.

“We were then taken from there to a school, we walked to a school where they had mattresses and an airconditioned room and we’ve been here ever since. We’ve been quite lucky that we’re in a small place because there are big crowds staying in stadiums and bigger halls.

“We’re just after meeting our first TUI reps, there are about eight or ten of them here and not one of them knows what they’re talking about. We cannot seem to get a proper answer.

“We haven’t had a shower either, there’s very little water. The electricity comes and goes, there was some air-conditioning at nighttime and then the system cuts out – it's intermittent.”

The couple have heard that where their hotel is located in Lindos, an hour away from where they currently are staying, is safe. However, Mr Hannigan is unsure if they will ever get to their hotel.

He urged people planning to travel to Rhodes to cancel their trip.

“We didn’t go on a cheap and cheerful trip, we paid a lot of money to go to a five-star hotel,” he said.

“The airport is mayhem, people trying to get out at the end of their holidays and people who don’t want to be here. It seems pretty safe on that side of the island.

“We should have been told not to travel on Saturday and that would have been fair.

“Where we are at the moment, life is going on. We went into the main village this morning, there’s no movement of fires at all but if you go to the airport, it’s pandemonium.

“We’re very lucky we have all our belongings. We’re safe here, we feel safe. It’s just the inconvenience of not knowing what’s happening today or tomorrow.”

Tourists are evacuated as wildfires burn near Lindos, on the island of Rhodes. Photo: Reuters

The Department of Foreign Affairs has urged Irish citizens to stay away from the affected areas and “move rapidly” out of any areas affected.

“This is an evolving situation; comply with evacuation orders and follow instructions from the emergency service, police and local authorities,” it said.

A spokesperson from TUI said the safety and well-being of its customers and teams remains “our top priority”. The airline put three repatriation flights to Britain in place overnight.

“Our teams in Rhodes have been working tirelessly to support customers impacted by the wildfires in south-eastern parts of the island, with over 300 reps, drivers and service colleagues doing their utmost to help where the can, alongside the amazing local community and emergency services,” the spokesperson said.

“We have cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Tuesday, and passengers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds.

“Passengers due to travel on Wednesday will be offered a fee free amend to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund. We are still operating flights to bring those customers currently on holiday elsewhere in Rhodes home as planned.”

Meanwhile, Ryanair said flights to and from both Rhodes and Corfu are currently operating as scheduled and remain unaffected by the forest fires.

“We are not currently operating any repatriation flights from either island,” they said.

Aer Lingus also said flights to and from Greece are currently operating as normal and it will continue to monitor the situation and communicate directly with customers if there are any changes.

“We are offering customers travelling to/from Corfu this week the option to change their flight for free, which our teams via our call centre and live chat channels will facilitate,” a spokesperson said.