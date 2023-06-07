Dublin Councillor fears a spike in heroin-related violence after Taliban cull

Sinn Féin’s Daithí Doolan took to social media to air his fears.

Dublin City Councillor Daithí Doolan fears an increase in drug related violence in Ireland as heroin is set to become scarce after the Taliban ordered a cull of poppy plants in Afghanistan.

In April, Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada decreed that cultivation of the poppy - from which opium, the key ingredient for heroin is extracted, was strictly prohibited.

“The reduction in heroin production will make the product even more lucrative and valuable. This could result in further violence associated with the illicit drugs trade,” Cllr Doolan said.

Anyone violating the ban in Afghanistan is now punishable under strict Sharia law, which means that heroin availability around the world is set to plummet. Cllr Doolan wrote on social media about his perception of the situation.

“The actions of a Government thousands of miles away could have a direct and immediate impact on the drugs trade here in Ireland,” David said.

“The Taliban Govt. in Afghanistan has ordered that all poppy plants are to be destroyed. This has lead to an 80% reduction in heroin production. Heroin production is worth over $3 bn to the economy.

“As there are no other crops or industry in the region the destruction has left poor farmers with no income and facing hunger.

“This raises a number of challenges for those of us living in the west. Western governments should consider providing international training and funding for farmers so they are given alternative incomes to poppy production. This creates a sustainable alternative to heroin production,” Cllr Doolan wrote.

The Sinn Féin politician believes the Government needs to pre-empt the unfolding situation by investing in treatment facilities now.

“It is expected because of the Taliban’s actions there will be a reduction in the supply of heroin to Ireland. Obviously, this will create a greater demand for other drugs and treatment in Ireland. Therefore the Government must give greater resources to drug treatment centres.

“Drug treatment projects are already under strain with funding frozen at 2008 levels. At a minimum funding must be restored to 2008 levels,” David added.

One social media user commented: “There is an epidemic of drug dealing at the moment. Drugs are being consumed along the canal, up on the locks and in the parks. This morning I saw a one-legged man go in and get something. It’s ridiculous.”

A Taliban spokesman said they imposed the ban because of the harmful effects of opium - which is taken from the poppy seed capsules - and because it goes against their religious beliefs.

Afghanistan used to produce more than 80% of the world's opium. Heroin made from Afghan opium makes up 95% of the market in Europe.