Dublin councillor calls for fireworks displays ban due to ‘negative effects’ on wildlife

A motion calling for fireworks to be restricted at council events was put forward by Clontarf Cllr Deirdre Heney and backed by the council’s Arts and Culture Committee.

Dublin City Council may axe fireworks displays to protect wildlife and protect the environment under a new motion.

A motion calling for fireworks to be restricted at council events was put forward by Clontarf Cllr Deirdre Heney and backed by the council’s Arts and Culture Committee.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Cllr Heney said her proposition was a result of “the negative effects of these fireworks on people, on animals, and on our general environment.”

“It is not being overly cautious when you see the negative effects and what happens to our environment,” she said.

“The health effects – there is huge air pollution when fireworks displays happen.

“I’m not trying to be a killjoy; not at all, I want this to evolve in a positive way. I absolutely want community engagement and I want to engage with my colleagues on our policy committee so that we can bring the policy forward.”

Cllr Heney added that she is not asking residents to stop using fireworks but believes DCC should lead by example.

Meanwhile, Ballyfermot Cllr Hazel De Nortúin argued that fireworks displays have helped to reduce anti-social behaviour.

“I agree with the fact that there is an environmental impact, whether it is to the environment or to animals or people,” she said.

“I just don’t like when we bring in motions that would remove a service to an area without consultation with that area.

“In particular, I would be reflecting on Cherry Orchard who, for the last number of years now, for Halloween, have put a large fireworks display on to combat any anti-social behaviour and to bring people together.

“It has been a very positive spectacle for that evening and it has kind of softened the approach we used to have when we would have public order units standing on one side of the road and the community on the other going about their day.

“We haven’t had the need for any of that escalation over the last few years because the routine that has been there and the culmination in the fireworks show has had a very positive effect.”

Cllr De Nortúin said the removal of official fireworks displays hosted by the council would not reduce the use of fireworks by locals.

“I live in Neilstown which is just a stone’s throw from Cherry Orchard and there is a difference in comparison,” she explained.

“Because there’s no public display of fireworks up here, it’s on every corner, it’s literally in every garden, it is on every green.

“I do think it would really shock and frighten the community development workers in Dublin City Council to hear this is going to be removed and the other resources we need to put in to prevent anything from happening.”