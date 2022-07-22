Dublin City Council agree to ban cars from South William Street

While the pedestrianisation trials were met with overwhelming public support, the move was opposed by the owners of the Brown Thomas Car Park, known as the Grafton Car Park.

Crowds enjoy the atmosphere outside Grogan’s on Dublin’s South William Street on a recent Thursday evening. Picture by Frank McGrath

Last summer, the council permanently banned cars from a section of South William Street, as well as several areas in the city centre including South Anne Street, Dame Court, and the majority of Drury Street.

And while the pedestrianisation trials were met with overwhelming public support, the move was opposed by the owners of the Brown Thomas Car Park, known as the Grafton Car Park.

The parking garage has an exit that leads out onto South William Street and DCC had proposed that owners change the building's structure so that incoming cars would enter at the north of South William Street and exit on Clarendon Street.

“This would then allow for the majority of the street to be pedestrianised,” the council said.

The car park owners said doing so would pose “insurmountable structural difficulties that cannot be overcome” and added that the trial pedestrianisation of the street caused internal congestion and business to drop by 30pc in just one week.

While only the small area between the car park’s exit and Exchequer Street was pedestrianised as a result, DCC’s new city development plan seeks to entirely ban cars from the entire street.

Green Party councillor Claire Byrne said the council “cannot be beholden to one retail unit in the city and their car park”.

“We have done trials already they were a roaring success. In DublinTown’s own surveys almost 70 per cent of the businesses are supportive of full pedestrianisation and we know that the public sentiment towards this is incredibly strong. We all know the only reason we aren’t doing this is because of the Brown Thomas, now Grafton, Car Park.”

Fine Gael councillor Paddy McCartan said it was “vital to maintain the momentum” of pedestrianisation in the city “Particularly after the success of Capel Street, bringing it to another south side street now is imperative”.

Car parking was “a minor issue in the context of people’s enjoyment and freedom to benefit from pedestrianisation”.