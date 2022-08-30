Dublin city centre location listed among “coolest streets in the world”

The recently pedestrianised Capel Street in the capital’s city centre has made the cut because of its "independent business and creative humans”.

Capel Street came 22nd on a list of coolest streets in the world. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A popular Dublin hotspot has been named one of the “coolest streets in the world”.

The recently pedestrianised Capel Street in the capital’s city centre has made the cut because of its "independent business and creative humans”, according to Time Out magazine.

The publication published a list, entitled “The 33 Coolest Streets in the World”, and placed Capel Street at number 22.

“It might be tough to spot Dublin’s coolest street right off the bat, but spend a bit of time here and you’ll discover that the buzz on Capel Street is like no other in the city,” Time Out said of the bustling location.

“You won’t find the glamorous shops of Grafton Street or the tourist-trap pubs of Temple Bar here. Instead you’ll find a whirl of culture and some of the best food in Dublin, usually without any frills: locals know they’re good, so there's no need for fuss.

“There is genuinely always something new to discover on Capel Street, whether it’s a steamy bowl of authentic pho, a lively Moroccan restaurant with karaoke from noon to night, or brunch at the super-popular Brother Hubbard.

"Plus, the street has recently been pedestrianised, making it the ideal spot for sipping pints in the sun and just generally hanging out."

The iconic LGBTQ+ friendly Pantibar, “secret” Korean restaurant White Rabbit, and poitin bar 1661 also get shoutouts as must-visits on Capel Street.

As for the rest of the “coolest streets” list, Rue Wellington in Montreal took the number 1 spot while Melbourne’s Gertrude Street placed second.

The rest of the Top 10 was made up of Great Western Road in Glasgow, Yongkang Street in Taipei, Værnedamsvej in Copenhagen, Karangahape Road in Auckland, Tai Ping Shan Street in Hong Kong, Yaowarat Road in Bangkok, Oranienstrasse in Berlin, and Hayes Street in San Francisco.