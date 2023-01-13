Dublin Bus driver feared she would be raped or murdered by mob of 40 youths

A bus driver subjected to an attack while serving west Tallaght last month has told how she feared she might be raped or killed when a group of around 40 youths forced their way on to the bus.

Some of them tried to break open the security screens that were protecting her.

The woman, named Debbie, has been driving buses for more than two years, but an incident in Jobstown in Dublin 24 last month has now made her feel unsafe at work.

She is supporting the action by drivers to stop providing a service to west Tallaght after 6pm starting yesterday, and also supports calls for a dedicated transport police.

“During the time of the snow last month I was waiting at the terminus at around 6pm one evening when I got a call from the control centre asking me to move out of the area, but when I tried to drive away a man came from across the road and stood in front of the bus,” she said.

“Then a crowd of mainly teenagers, but some a bit older, opened the front and middle doors from the outside and crowded on to the bus, down at the back and upstairs.

“Then the guy who had been standing in front of the bus got on and started trying to open the screen beside me.

“He was trying to pull it down and I was trying to hold it up even though it was locked. I was afraid of what would happen because if it opened he could pull me out and rape or kill me. You always think the worst.

“He was very violent. Everyone was shouting. Then another guy joined him and got his hand around the screen and slapped me in the face with a snowball. They were trying to get me, but I didn’t know for what.

“They didn’t seem to be trying to rob me. They wanted to have a go at me. They thought it was fun. Maybe it was because I was a woman and I was on my own.”

She raised the alarm with her controllers from the cab, and Dublin Bus staff stayed in touch with her throughout the ordeal. An Garda Síochána was also notified.

“There were other people at the bus stop but they couldn’t do anything, and I don’t blame them. Most of the crowd got bored and left after a while,” Debbie said.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made.