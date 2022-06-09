Dublin bar Pygmalion ordered to close after 'live rodent' found inside
A popular Dublin pub was forced to shut its doors after a “live rodent” was spotted inside the premises.
Pygmalion – a restaurant, bar, and club located on South William Street famous for its “Pygtail” cocktails – was hit with a closure order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on May 31, 2022.
The FSAI reported that Pygmalion, whose trading name is Pymalion Public House Limited, failed to put adequate procedures in place to control pests during a recent food hygiene inspection and, as a result, risked their food being contaminated.
According to the food safety regulator, a “live rodent and fresh droppings” were found inside the venue, causing major health concerns.
“Adequate procedures were not in place to control pests. A live rodent and fresh droppings were sighted on site,” the food hygiene inspection report read.
“The above conditions lead to a serious risk of food being contaminated by pathogenic bacteria likely to render the food unfit for human consumption, injurious to health, or contaminated in such a way that would be unreasonable to expect it to be consumed in that state.”
The FSAI added that they ordered Pygmalion to close as there was “likely to be a grave or immediate danger to public health.”
The order was lifted on June 2.
sundayworld.com have contacted Pygmalion for comment.
