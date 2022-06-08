Dublin Airport's VIP service closed for 'new bookings' until further notice

It’s understood the DAA is looking at a contingency plan for the security of VIP passengers.

Passengers arrive at Dublin airport on Friday morning as around 200,000 people are set to travel through the airport over the bank holiday weekend (Damien Storan/PA)

The Platinum service at Dublin Airport has been closed until further notice for "new bookings."

The DAA has insisted existing bookings will be honoured, but no new bookings will be taken.

The luxury airport service - which was at the centre of a storm last week when the DAA CEO Dalton Philips used it to fly to the Middle East on Saturday- was closed late yesterday until further notice.

Sources close to the situation say that the service, which offers "VIP personalised treatment" with rates from €295 was closed following “significant pressure” from the Government.

There are typically two staff work at the Platinum service at any one time. They will be redeployed to other areas within the airport.

Passengers queue in the walkway into departures at Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport last week. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Spokesperson for the DAA Graeme McQueen confirmed the news.

“Platinum Services is currently unavailable. We have taken this action to optimise resources across our airport operation. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope to resume normal services in the near future.”

Many high-flying executives from the world of business and finance use the service when coming to Ireland on business. A-list celebrities who have used it in recent years include U2, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

VIP passengers are treated to an exclusive spread of suites and a private security screening area where they can arrive and depart 24/7, unencumbered by security queues and baggage carousels.

They also have access to a chauffeur-driven ride to and from the airplane.

Platinum Services costs €295pp, including VAT, each-way. But prices may be less if passengers travel together with each additional passenger costing €165pp.

It’s understood the DAA is looking at a contingency plan for the security of VIP passengers.

Meanwhile a source close to the situation said that Dublin Airport have asked for the situation reviewed as soon as possible.

A source explained: “This is not something Dublin Airport want. They want to keep every service running. Every other country and major city in the world has this service.

"The CEOs of some of Ireland’s leading companies who are investing huge money in Ireland use it and I can’t imagine how they will feel coming through regular security.”