Dublin airport worker praised as ‘fantastic’ as wholesome video goes viral

Dermot has captured the nation’s heart on Twitter.

A Dublin airport worker has been praised on social media after he was filmed grooving around departures in a wholesome video.

Shown leading a troupe of passenger’s through security queues with a sing-along rendition of Is This The Way to Amarillo, Dubliner Dermot has captured the nation’s heart on Twitter.

"There is a man working at Dublin Airport security who is a showman.

That would be Dermot, who certainly does his best to put a smile on passengers’ faces at #DublinAirport every day. Here he is in action recently… 🎶 https://t.co/WNwWwNhrGB pic.twitter.com/cD6uIXU0vs — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 3, 2023

"Cheerfully calls out help to folks while running the crew,” one passenger tweeted.

"Refers to children as ‘bambinos’. Asks about their colourful plastic bottles. Relentlessly peppy at 5am. Basks in the limelight. 10/10/”

A proud spokesperson for Dublin Airport quickly took to Twitter to share Dermot’s antics, saying:

"That would be Dermot, who certainly does his best to put a smile on passengers’ faces at Dublin Airport every day.

"Here he is in action recently...”

A video shared with the tweet has been celebrated online.

The charismatic security man is seen cheering passenger’s on as they make their way through departures, leading people through queues with a song as they laugh.

In other clips he is seen wishing people well on their “hols” and having chats with families as they make their way through Dublin Airport.

"The holidays are nearly there lads!” he says as he escorts laden-down passengers through queues.

"Let’s see some smiles.”

Delighted Twitter users have called the Dublin man “a legend.”

"Know him, love him, puts a smile on my face even at an ungodly hour,” one said.

"He’s absolutely fantastic, puts a smile on all the passengers faces with his cheeriness and wit. Keep up the good work Dermot!” another said.

"I’ve come across him – he makes everyone smile or laugh. A wonderful ambassador for Dublin Airport,” added another.