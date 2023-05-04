DSPCA shares video of rescued pups enjoying new lease of life
‘Sadly these won't be the last abandoned little puppies we'll see’
The DSPCA has shared a beautiful video of two pups, ‘Charles’ and Camilla’ enjoying a new lease of life after they were found abandoned in a cardboard box
The charity revealed in a Facebook post that they had received a call about the two little puppies that were reportedly discovered in south Dublin.
“They were both absolutely terrified and cowered into the corner when nurse Mandy tried to take them out of the ambulance,” they wrote.
“They were only about six weeks’ old. Charles and Camilla were so lucky to have been found and thankfully apart from being very nervous and hungry they were in good health. Sadly these won't be the last abandoned little puppies we'll see. It's never easy and we'll never understand it.”
The charity added that the little siblings went out to a foster home and “we are delighted to say that they are doing amazing”.
“Their frightened little faces and shaking bodies have completely changed into happy go lucky little puppies, full of life and getting up to all sorts of mischief.
“We'd like to thank our amazing fosters who time and time again help us with the life saving rescue work that we do.
“Charles and Camilla have a whole life of happiness ahead of them. They'll be back soon from their foster home and we have loving homes lined up for them.
If you can help and be a DSPCA Foster then please visit dspca.ie and register online.
