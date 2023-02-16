DSPCA says two puppies were ‘left to die’ after being dumped in a rubbish pile
The puppies, called Pan and Crumb, were just eight weeks old.
The DSPCA has warned that abandoning animals is a crime after two dogs with a potentially fatal virus were found dumped in a pile of rubbish.
Pan and Crumb, who appear to be terriers, were found in a box left on the pile of rubbish in Finglas. According to the DSPCA, “they were purposely placed there and left to die”.
“Pan and Crumb are eight weeks old. They have tested positive for parvovirus, which is a fatal disease, so fingers crossed they’re going to pull through,” Gillian Bird from the DSPCA said.
“Were they abandoned because they were sick? Is the mother sick? Are there other puppies or dogs in the house who could have this virus?
Read more
“Our greatest concern is that there is a mother out there. Where is she? Are they going to get her neutered or are they just trying to get rid of puppies? If she doesn’t get neutered, she could have more puppies.
“The question is, were they dumped? Did the mum have the pups and left them there? Where is she?
“Our plea to people is please, please do not abandon animals, it’s against the law and is totally inhumane and unnecessary.
“This is a crime, abandoning an animal is a crime. It’s unnecessary, there are rescue groups all over the country. There are dog shelters who will take the animal in, there’s no need for them to be abandoned.
“We’re delighted that we have them and we’re very grateful to the public for finding them.”
The young and vulnerable puppies are both being treated with medication and the DSPCA is hoping they can make a full recovery.
They have a foster home lined up to care for them as soon as the veterinary team feel it’s safe for them to leave the shelter.
Today's Headlines
right here | British far-right extremist Tommy Robinson arrives in Dublin and says he ‘invited himself’
Snapped | ‘Witness’ killer Thomas Hinchon back in court after 19 years in prison
sinister trolls | Norah Casey receives sinister threats following Aisling O’Loughlin anti-vax post
'Show' Time | Niall Horan announces new solo album ‘The Show’ – saying ‘it’s good to be back’
TRANS ROW | Enoch Burke accuses appeal court of putting ‘gun to my head’ in tense exchange
'ENDANGERMENT' | Man arrested after livestreaming car driving into Dublin anti-immigration protesters
Dublin bust | Man (20s) arrested after gardaí seize cocaine and cannabis worth €240k in Dublin
Hair Care | Arsenal legend Thierry Henry left stunned by Micah Richards spending £30k a year on haircuts
‘Under the radar’ | Man held in €2.8m cocaine raid ‘a vital cog in network linked to Kinahans’, gardaí believe
RIP | Man (50s) dies two weeks after being hit by car in Waterford