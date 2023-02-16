DSPCA says two puppies were ‘left to die’ after being dumped in a rubbish pile

The puppies, called Pan and Crumb, were just eight weeks old.

Pan and Crumb in the DSPCA shelter after being found in a pile of rubbish. Pic: DSPCA

The DSPCA has warned that abandoning animals is a crime after two dogs with a potentially fatal virus were found dumped in a pile of rubbish.

Pan and Crumb, who appear to be terriers, were found in a box left on the pile of rubbish in Finglas. According to the DSPCA, “they were purposely placed there and left to die”.

“Pan and Crumb are eight weeks old. They have tested positive for parvovirus, which is a fatal disease, so fingers crossed they’re going to pull through,” Gillian Bird from the DSPCA said.

“Were they abandoned because they were sick? Is the mother sick? Are there other puppies or dogs in the house who could have this virus?

“Our greatest concern is that there is a mother out there. Where is she? Are they going to get her neutered or are they just trying to get rid of puppies? If she doesn’t get neutered, she could have more puppies.

“The question is, were they dumped? Did the mum have the pups and left them there? Where is she?

The two puppies were found dumped in a pile of rubbish in Finglas

“Our plea to people is please, please do not abandon animals, it’s against the law and is totally inhumane and unnecessary.

“This is a crime, abandoning an animal is a crime. It’s unnecessary, there are rescue groups all over the country. There are dog shelters who will take the animal in, there’s no need for them to be abandoned.

“We’re delighted that we have them and we’re very grateful to the public for finding them.”

The young and vulnerable puppies are both being treated with medication and the DSPCA is hoping they can make a full recovery.

They have a foster home lined up to care for them as soon as the veterinary team feel it’s safe for them to leave the shelter.