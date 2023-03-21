DSPCA name mystery Giant Flemish rabbit found in Dublin Queen Maeve

The 7kg bunny was found in Mulhuddart last Thursday and the DSPCA is looking to reunite her with its owner.

A Giant Flemish rabbit found as a stray has been named Queen Maeve by the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA). No owner has come forward for her yet.

The 7kg bunny was found in Mulhuddart last Thursday and the DSPCA is looking to reunite her with its owner.

“She’s a pet, she wouldn’t survive in the wild,” said Gillian Bird at the DSPCA. “They wouldn't have the speed to get away from a predator.”