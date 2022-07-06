Dry and warm weather on way as temperatures to soar to 24C over coming weeks

Ireland is set for some fine weather over the coming weeks with temperatures to reach up to 24C.

Today will be a mostly dry day with just some scattered showers and highest temperatures of 16C to 22C, Met Éireann has forecast.

The best of the sun will be in the east and southeast with some light rain in the northwest.

It will be a little breezy with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

The latest forecast comes as it is reported that Ireland is set for two periods of fine weather over the next six weeks - July 7-13 and July 19-Aug 6 - with extended dry spells and temperatures never dropping below 20C.

July 12 could see temperatures soar to 24C.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) will start rather cloudy with some spells of sunshine developing through the day, best of these in the south or east,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"A good deal of dry weather with just light scattered showers.

“Highest temperatures will range from 17C in western and northern areas, to 22 or 23 degrees in the south and southeast. Northwest breeze will be light to moderate.”

There will be a good deal of dry weather for the weekend with some cloud and rain at times, especially in the northwest.

Friday evening is set to promise the best of the sunshine with highest temperatures of 17C to 23C.

And Saturday will be largely dry with just well-scattered showers in a mix of cloud and sunny periods, with highs of 23C.

“Sunday is another mainly dry and warm day with just isolated showers and sunny spells,” the national forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees, best values across Leinster and Munster with light westerly or variable breezes.

“Early days of next week are looking to bring a lot of dry weather with temperatures in the low, possibly mid, 20s.

"Somewhat cooler for the western and northwestern areas where it may be cloudier, with a chance of rain there on Tuesday.”

Water safety groups have now issued an appeal for people to exercise extreme care in rivers, lakes and seas as Ireland is set for two weeks of fine weather with temperatures soaring to 24C.

Lifeguards have now commenced operations at all marked Irish beaches – and campaigners urged people to heed water safety warnings amid a major increase in water sports activity.

Water Safety Ireland (WSI), the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI have appealed to people to follow safety rules and to adhere to all regulations when engaged in water sports.

A total of 79 people drowned in Ireland last year - almost 5pc more than in 2020.

Over the past decade, Ireland has suffered 1,108 drownings - the bulk of which occur in the June-August period when people engage in water sports in rivers, lakes and seas.

Repeated safety campaigns have seen the number of drownings steadily declining over the past 15 years.

While 2007 witnessed a total of 168 drownings, that figure has steadily been brought down to 105 in 2019, 76 in 2020 and 79 in 2021.

WSI chief executive Roger Sweeney said drownings remain a significant public health issue.

"Drownings can happen quickly and silently and warmer weather sometimes lulls people into a false sense of security," he said.

"However, waterways are still quite cool which affects the muscles needed to swim safely back to shore. Swim at lifeguarded waterways or in designated bathing areas that are known to be safe and have ringbuoys present."

"Stay within your depth, supervise children closely and never use inflatable toys on open water as you can be swept from shore in an instant."

Some Irish beaches have now banned the use of inflatable downs as flotation devices for children after a number of near-tragedies.

WSI warned that, sadly, alcohol remains a factor in one-in-three drownings in Ireland.

"Alcohol should never be consumed before any aquatic activity as it can lead to someone overestimating their ability and underestimating the risks," he said.

RNLI Water Safety Lead, Kevin Rahill, urged people to follow simple safety guidelines.

"If you are going swimming, try to avoid going alone and make sure you are visible at all times by wearing a brightly coloured swim cap."

"Use a tow float and carry a suitable means of communication such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch and a whistle.

"If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety.

"For those going afloat, wear a lifejacket or personal floatation device and carry a reliable means of raising the alarm such as a VHF radio or mobile phone. Go prepared by checking the weather forecast and tide times, tell someone where you are going and what time you will be back, and importantly, what to do if you do not arrive back on time."

Lifeguards have commenced operations at Ireland's major holiday beaches including those in Dublin, Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway and Donegal.

Normal lifeguard hours are from 10.30am to 7pm seven days a week - and bathers are urged to watch for safety flags displayed on guarded beaches.

Cork alone has 40 full-time lifeguards as well as support personnel deployed to ensure water safety across a county that accounts for one-fifth of Ireland's coastline.