Dry and sunny day predicted as temperatures to hit 20C this week

The national forecaster said temperatures will increase throughout the week.

Met Éireann has said it will be mostly dry and bright this morning with well scattered showers.

Cloud amounts will increase by the afternoon before brightening up later with long spells of evening sunshine and just isolated showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C and 15C in light to moderate northwest winds.

It will be dry and sunny for most at first tomorrow, but cloud will increase through the morning and early afternoon with scattered showers developing over Ulster while remaining mostly dry further south.

It will brighten up later in the afternoon as showers in the north become isolated. Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 18C in light to moderate northwest breezes.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather, bringing mostly settled conditions with a good deal of dry weather.

On Wednesday, it will be dry countrywide with hazy sunshine at first.

Cloud will build over the northern half of the country through the morning and afternoon, with the odd spot of light rain or drizzle possible, most likely in the northwest.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 19C generally, a little cooler in parts of the northwest, in light to moderate southwest to west winds.

Thursday will be dry with some sunny spells at first. Cloud will build from the west through the morning with some patchy light rain or drizzle following.

It will remain drier and sunnier in the east and southeast. Later in the afternoon, the cloud will begin to break up with long spells of evening sunshine developing.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 19C generally in mostly light southwest to west breezes.

Friday will be predominately dry with long spells of hazy sunshine and highest temperatures between 16C and 20C in light breezes.