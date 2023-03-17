Drunk naked man arrested after running around school on St Patrick’s Day

The man was wrapped in a blanket and taken to a local police station.

A drunken St Patrick’s Day reveller has been arrested in New Zealand after he ran naked around a school during its lunch break.

The man has been charged with committing an “indecent act” and was taken – wrapped in a blanket – to Dunedin Central Police Station.

Just after midday, he entered the school grounds and removed his clothes before starting to run.

The intermediate school is equivalent to a junior secondary school, where children aged between 11 and 13 are taught.

It is also believed the man was under the influence of drugs, local outlet Stuff reports.

"We are working out the extent of his actions before deciding on what action we will take in regards to that,” a police spokesperson said following the incident.