Drowning victim Bradley Lulendo (14) remembered as a ‘mum’s best friend’

Bradley’s brother tells mourners at funeral: ‘As your family, we will take you on our journey every minute, every hour, days, weeks, months and years’

21/7/21 The funeral of Bradley Lulendo, who died in a drowning accident near Howth, at St Patrick's Church in Corduff. Picture: Arthur Carron

Bradley Lulendo, the teenager who tragically died nearly two weeks ago after he got into difficulty swimming in the sea, has been remembered as a “brave and bright” boy.

The 14-year-old's funeral took place today at St Patrick’s Church, Corduff, Blanchardstown, Co Dublin.

Following an extensive search operation off Dublin’s Burrow Beach, on the evening of Monday July 11, Bradley was taken to CHI Temple Street where he later passed away.

Originally from Angola, Bradley lived in Drumcondra with his parents and three siblings.

Bradley’s older brother Piasas told mourners that his brother was “full of energy” and “loved by everyone”.

“Dear Bradley, ‘I miss you’ does not express my emotions, in fact, there are no words or act that can make me get over this. As a big brother, I always wanted to keep you as my baby brother,” he said.

“In other words, you grew too fast. I hold you as high as possible as you played a big part in my life when he came to bond with my child Sam.

“You helped me teach him to be brave, without you, Sam would have found difficulty to fit in with our family, but Bradley showed him the way. Sam loved you greatly and will never accept you gone as he looked up to you like a big brother, not just an uncle.

“I’m learning every day since you passed how many people loved you and only wanted the best for you. These last few days you’ve been supporting me with the energy to find strength to help our family.

“I know from where you are, you will send us good vibes, great energy and keep the family safe.

“As your family, we will take you on our journey every minute, every hour, days, weeks, months and years.

“We all cannot wait to reunite with you one day. I love you king Bradley forever brother, angel in our light.”

Piasas thanked members of the public for their support during this difficult time.

He said the entire Lulendo family is “shocked and overwhelmed” by Bradley’s tragic death and will live with this “eternal pain” for years to come.

“Bradley was a very brave boy, bright, full of energy, he was my mum’s best friend. He looked exactly like my dad, my dad loved him very much,” he said.

“For my mum, he was not just her best friend, but also her youngest child. Bradley loved mum so much, he gave mum so much comfort that I know he’s going to give comfort to my mum now as she needs it the most.

“All his brothers, they’re all shocked and overwhelmed by what has happened. It will take time but as a big brother for Bradley I’ve learned that I cannot leave my family behind, I need to be beside them, support them for the years to come as this pain is an eternal pain.

“I want to thank everybody for showing up and showing support to my family, everybody’s support has helped us get by these two weeks. We’re very grateful, we hold you as high as possible, and thank you for taking this journey with us.

“We all loved Bradley very much, I want to say thank you on behalf of my family. I can feel Bradley around us today, I can feel his energy.”

A funeral notice on RIP.ie said Bradley was the “beloved son of Madelena (Mado) and Joao (Tony) and dear brother of Pasias, Gracia, Aristote, Moses and Brandon.”