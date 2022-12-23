Driver of car (70s) seriously injured in crash on N4 at Rathowen in Co Westmeath
A man has been seriously injured in a crash on the N4 at Rathowen in Co Westmeath.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Thursday afternoon.
“At approximately 12.30pm, a car collided with an articulated truck on the N4 in Rathowen,” gardai said.
“The driver of the car, a male aged in his 70s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment of his injuries. The man remains in hospital at this time and his condition is described as serious.
No other injuries were reported at the time of the incident.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
“Any road users who were on the N4 near Rathowen or the surrounding roads between 12.20pm and 12.50pm on Thursday, 15th December 2022, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to gardaí,” they added.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
