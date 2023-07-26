Driver killed by lorry after getting out of car following crash on M6 motorway

The collision occurred at around 5am

A man was killed after he was hit by a lorry on the M6 motorway while getting out of his car following a crash.

The collision occurred at around 5am at Ballygarraun West, Athenry, Co. Galway.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

"Following a single vehicle collision, the driver, a man aged in his 50s,exited his vehicle and was struck by a lorry,” a garda spokesperson said in a statement.

“He was fatally injured and his body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place in due course.”

They added that the driver of they lorry, a man aged in his 50s, was uninjured.

The road was closed with emergency services rushing to the scene.

“A technical examination of the scene is ongoing by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning and the road remains closed with local diversions in place,” gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”