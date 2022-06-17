Driver killed and passenger injured in Co Laois car crash overnight

‘The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene’

A man in his 40s has been killed in a collision in Co Laois this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the fatal single vehicle road traffic incident on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640), Ballacolla.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision that occurred at approximately 1am.

“The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene,” gardai said.

“His body has been removed from the scene and taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

“A male passenger, aged in his early 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries, believed to be non-life threatening.”

The Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640) is closed between Moyne Cross (R434) and Rathmakelly Crossroads pending technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Rathdowney Road (L1640) between 12.30am and 1.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Road Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.