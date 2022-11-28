Driver (80s) dies in hospital following collision with tractor in Co Leitrim
An elderly man has died following a collision with a tractor in Co Leitrim on Friday evening.
The man, aged in his 80s, died a short time after he was rushed to Sligo University Hospital.
He was the driver of a car that collided with a tractor around 5pm on the R280 between Drumkeerin and Manorhamliton.
No one else was injured in the accident.
The road was closed on Friday night as garda Forensic Collision investigators examined the scene of the accident.
In the meantime, gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the accident – including those with dash-cam footage – who were travelling on the R280 at Killargue between 4:30pm and 5:30pm to contact them.
