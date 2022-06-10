Driver (80s) dies following two-car collision in Co Cork
A man in his 80s has died following a two-car collision in Bandon, Co Cork this afternoon.
Shortly after 12 noon today, gardai and emergency services were alerted following a crash on the R585, Dunmanway Road, Bandon.
The driver of one of the cars involved, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
None of the other occupants required hospital treatment.
A garda spokesman said the body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital and the local Coroner has been notified.
He said: "The road at the crash site is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.
"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.£
