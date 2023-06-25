Driver (50s) dies and two injured in car crash in Beaufort, Co Kerry

A man in in his late teens, who was driving the other vehicle, was rushed to University Hospital Kerry where he remains in critical condition.

A man in his 50s has died and a teenager has been critically injured in a horrific car crash in Co Kerry.

The two-vehicle collision occurred in Kilbonnane, Beaufort, at approximately 1:10pm this afternoon Sunday, June 25.

A male driver, who was the only person in one vehicle, was fatally injured. His body was removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will be conducted in due course.

A man in in his late teens, who was driving the other vehicle, was rushed to University Hospital Kerry where he remains in critical condition. A female passenger, also aged in her late teens, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed while Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.