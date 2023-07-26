Driver (40s) dies in road crash in Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 2.40pm on the N5 road

A man in his 40s has died in a crash in county Roscommon.

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 2.40pm on the N5 road at Cloonfree near Strokestown in the north of the county.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene.

The driver was fatally injured in the single-vehicle collision and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital. A post mortem will take place in due course.

A technical examination of the area was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.