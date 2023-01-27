Driver (30s) killed after car crashes into a wall in Co Kilkenny
The man was fatally injured when his car collided with a wall.
A man in his 30s has been killed ein a single vehicle road in Co Kilkenny in the early hours of the morning.
Gardai and emergency services attended the scene at Carn in Dunbell following the collision which occurred at approximately 2.50am.
The driver of the car was fatally injured when his car collided with a wall.
The man, in his 30s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has since been removed to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny.
A post-mortem will take place in due course.
A garda spokesman said the road is currently closed to allow for an examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators.
He said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
“Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”
