Driver (30s) dies in late night crash in Carlingford, Co Louth

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

A man in his 30s had died in a car crash in Co Louth in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 2.30am approximately on the R176 in Carlingford. The driver later passed away from his injuries.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed this morning with diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.