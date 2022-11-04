Dramatic pictures capture aftermath of tragic crash in Co Clare where man lost his life

Emergency crews discovered a scene of devastation with the road scattered with debris and the overturned car lying on its roof

These pictures capture the aftermath of a fatal crash in Co Clare yesterday in which a man tragically lost his life.

The man was killed after he was trapped in a car that had flipped onto its roof following the horrific collision with an articulated lorry at around 2pm on the R352 main route from Ennis to East Clare.

A stretch of road between Clooney Church and Norrie Henchy’s pub was sealed off as Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station, National Ambulance Service paramedics and gardaí rushed to the scene..

The male driver and sole occupant who was trapped in the vehicle was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was immediately closed and diversions put in place.

Local Garda Crime Scene Investigators photographed the scene while Garda Forensic Collision investigators were also called in.

Fire crews have since used specialist cutting equipment to remove the man’s body from the wreckage.

Gardaí said the two vehicle collision, which involved a car and a truck, occurred on the R352 at approximately 2pm.

“The driver of the car, a male aged in his 50s, was fatally injured during the collision,” gardai said.

“The body of the deceased male has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place in the coming days.

“The R352 (Ennis to Portumna road) is currently closed and local diversions are in place as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. The road is expected to remain closed overnight.”

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the R352 Ennis to Portumna road and surrounding roads between 1.15pm and 2pm are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.