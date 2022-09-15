Dramatic photo shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on M50 motorway
A multi-vehicle collision that occurred on the M50 has now been cleared, however motorists should still expect delays.
Emergency services attended the scene that was blocking some northbound and southbound lanes.
The incident occurred on the northbound motorway between Junction 12 Firhouse and Junction 11 Tallaght.
Gardai said officers from Tallaght and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision involving a truck and a car that occurred at approximately 9.25am today on Junction 12 Northbound of the M50.
“No injuries were reported and the road involved in this collision is currently open for use,” gardai said.
