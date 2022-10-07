Dramatic image shows service station in Donegal destroyed by explosion
A number of cars have been damaged as a result of falling debris.
An explosion has destroyed a service station in Co Donegal.
The incident happened at the Applegreen Service Station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough just after 3pm.
Roads into the village have been cordoned off.
A number of emergency vehicles including fire brigades and ambulances are at the scene.
RTE have reported Independent Councillor John O'Donnell has said there was a "massive explosion" with damage to a shop and an apartment complex.
It is not known if anybody has been injured in the incident.
The explosion has resulted in a major collapse at the premises.
The main part of the building which also contains apartments have been severely damaged.
