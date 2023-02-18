Dozens of taxi drivers fined €200 for not accepting card payments, new figures reveal

‘We would ask people if they are complaining, just to try and identify either the vehicle or the driver through the reg number or the plate number’

Nearly 300 people have complained about taxi drivers not accepting card payments, it has been revealed.

And a total of 49 taxi drivers have been fined for not accepting card payments.

According to the National Transport Authority (NTA), since September 2022, taxi drivers have been legally required to accept either card or cash payments - whichever the passenger prefers.

However, Newstalk revealed how 229 people have lodged complaints with the NTA that their driver did not accept card payment.

NTA CEO Anne Graham told The Hard Shoulder the industry was still getting used to the new rule.

“Obviously, when something new comes in and when it’s mandatory, there will always be a bedding in period - particularly when it’s a new regulation,” she said.

“So, we would have expected to see some complaints and… we’re not surprised about that.

“So, there was over 200 complaints; we have issued 49 fixed payment notices of €200 have already been issued.”

Ms Graham said that any complaints to the NTA would be taken seriously.

“We will continue to enforce that and deal with those complaints.

“We would ask people if they are complaining, just to try and identify either the vehicle or the driver through the reg number or the plate number and we will follow up and investigate if a complaint is made.”

Jim Waldron of the National Private Hire and Taxi Association said the vast majority of drivers were compliant with the new rule.

"I don't think 229 complaints, in regards to the millions of journeys that take place since this compulsory credit card transaction payment had come in, I don't think it's that much to be honest," he said.

"I think it'll drop further down as time goes by."