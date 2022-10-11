Double social welfare payments to be paid next week

Minister Heather Humphreys is also to sign off on the double child benefit payment that will be paid to 639,000 families across the country on November 1.

People on social welfare who are due to receive the first double welfare payment set out in last month’s budget will be paid on October 17.

Ministers have agreed when the €1.2 billion in lump sum spending set aside by the Government to tackle the soaring cost of living should be distributed

Meanwhile, the €400 fuel allowance payment, the €200 living alone allowance payment and a €500 lump sum to those on the working family payment will be given out in the week of November 14.

That week, there will also be a €500 disability support payment to people receiving Disability Allowance, the Blind Pension and the Invalidity Pension.

Meanwhile, another 132,000 people in receipt of the Carer's Support Grant will get a €500 lump sum on November 21.