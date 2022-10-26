Double fines of €160 for speeding drivers with other penalties also increasing

The penalties for using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt, and not properly securing a child, all climb from €60 to €120.

Fines for speeding, mobile phone usage, and failing to wear a seatbelt will be doubled in the coming weeks. Photo: Gardaí.

A number of other road offences will also see reckless drivers’ pockets hit in plans announced today.

Speeding fines are being hiked from €80 to €160, while the penalties for using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt, and not properly securing a child, all climb from €60 to €120.

Learner drivers also face stiff penalties if they are caught without a qualified person in the car or without displaying their ‘L’ or ‘N’ plates.

The fine for driving unaccompanied will double from €80 to €160 while driving without the correct plates will set learner or novice drivers back €120 instead of the usual €60.

The increases were announced by the Minister for State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton today.

"As of today there have been 122 people killed on the road,” she said, “an increase of 11 on this day last year, and compared to 2019.”

The Minister for State said the fines are another attempt to tackle road safety offences that are leading to deaths on Irish roads.

"This increase will come into effect after midnight tonight.

"These fines have not increased since they were introduced, in some cases almost 20 years ago. Increasing fines for road offences will act as a stronger deterrent to those who choose to break our lifesaving rules of the road.”

The World Health Organisation has already issued advice that a five pc reduction in average road speed could reduce fatal collisions by 30pc.

Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority, said the fines continue to increase if not paid within 28 days.

"In addition to the fines it is worth remembering that the choice to speed, use a mobile phone while driving or not properly restrain a child could lead to you losing your licence,” she said.

"If you are detected speeding you will receive three penalty points on your licence, if you get 12 penalty points in three years you will be disqualified for six months.

"A lower threshold of seven points applies for learner and novice drivers.”

The new plans were announced at the Road Safety Authority Annual Conference in Croke Park today.