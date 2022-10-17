Donegal priest who presided over Donegal explosion described blast like a “fiction movie”

Among the mourners was President Michael D. Higgins

The coffin of Hugh Kelly, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday, is carried in to St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for his funeral mass. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Donegal. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire — © PA

Father John Joe Duffy blesses the coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, as they arrive at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for their funeral mass. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Donegal. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

Robert Garwe's partner Aine (centre) leaves St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, after the funeral mass of Robert Garwe and their five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Donegal. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal leave St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, after their funeral mass. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Donegal. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal are carried into St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for their funeral mass. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Donegal. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

President Michael D Higgins (centre) leaves St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, after the funeral mass of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Donegal. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

An Order of Service is held outside St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of Robert Garwe and their five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal. Picture date: Saturday October 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Donegal. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

A Donegal priest who presided over funerals for ten people in five days after a devastating explosion claimed their lives, has described the tragedy as “like a fictional movie unfolding before our eyes”.

A heart-breaking week for the village of Creeslough saw the victims of the blast that ripped through the Applegreen complex on Friday, October 7, laid to rest following funerals at the same church.

There were harrowing scenes as the final two funerals took place at St Michael’s Church in the north Donegal village yesterday morning.

Among the mourners was President Michael D. Higgins.

Five year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe was the youngest to die.

And yesterday, outside the church, there were moving scenes as the community gathered to say a final farewell to the little girl and her dad. Mourners were led by Mr Garwe’s partner and Shauna’s mum, Áine Flanagan.

Speaking at yesterday’s service, Fr John Joe Duffy said Shauna and her father were a regular sight in the village on their scooters.

He said there was a strong bond between father and daughter.

Her uncle revealed how the mixed race schoolgirl died “wrapped in her daddy’s embrace”.

Shauna and her father Robert (50) – originally from Zimbabwe – had popped into Lafferty’s shop when the explosion happened.

Just days before, Shauna had taken ownership of a smart new pair of glasses to assist her with her school work. She was very proud of them.

The other eight victims were James O’Flaherty (48). Leona Harper (14). Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13). Hugh Kelly (59). Jessica Gallagher (24). Martin McGill (49) and Martina Martin (49).

Shauna had recently started at Scoil Mhuire National School in Creeslough and pupils and staff from the school formed a guard of honour as the funeral procession passed the school yesterday morning.

At the funeral service, Fr Duffy said Shauna had already made a big impact at her school.

He said she would always have a “special place” in the hearts of those at Scoil Mhuire and her pre-school.

He said she had a talent for art which was well beyond her years.

“Shauna was at her happiest when in her class doing her art and colouring,” he said.

“She was so caring and if she saw a classmate upset or in need of help she would be sure to run over to them and to give them a hug.”

Fr Duffy said Mr Garwe was very proud of his homeland of Zimbabwe but enjoyed his life in Ireland.

“He had a great love for Shauna and Áine,” he said.

Separately, speaking to the Sunday World this week, Fr Duffy told how the horrific tragedy has “broken the heart of our community”.

From the moment the explosion ripped the heart out of the tiny Donegal village nine days ago Fr Duffy worked tirelessly.

He brought a sense of calm, comfort and understanding to those who mourned the devastating loss of life.

“I just worked as the days unfolded. It’s so surreal and unreal. It’s just heart-breaking and terrible. It was like a fictional movie unfolding before our eyes.”

Fr Duffy’s thumbnail sketches – recalling the lives of the parishioners who died – touched the hearts of the bereaved community.

But it was the diverse ordinariness of the victims in Creeslough which proved to be their greatest and most endearing achievement.

And as Scottish writer and musician Lawrence Donegan – a one-time resident of Creeslough reminded us this week – we should never forget exactly who they were: A caring son and Celtic supporter. A clothes designer.

A rugby-playing Liverpool fan. A shop worker and mother. A family buying a birthday cake. Mother. Father. Son. Daughter. Young. Old.

Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ was moved to comment on what he witnessed in Creeslough in the days after the disaster.

“We see more clearly than ever before, the power of a good community. I heard from the Garda that at the very beginning, they were astounded at how readily and quickly members of the community raced up and were doing all in their power to try and help,” he said.