Donegal priest says Creeslough community has ‘great sadness in our hearts’

“We will support each other and we will carry each other. God is kindness, and so too is Mary. She was a mother who lost her only son, so she understands what people here are going through.”

Father John Joe Duffy spoke for the entire Donegal community when he said it had been devastated by a tsunami of grief.

St Michael’s Catholic Church in the tiny hamlet of Creeslough was packed as the close-knit congregation struggled to come to terms with the outcome of the massive explosion which ripped through the village on Friday afternoon.

Experts had already confirmed that the most likely cause of the tragedy was a gas leak in an multi-occupancy apartment block behind a filling station. It is known that a school bus was parked on the forecourt when the explosion happened.

But addressing his flock before a special Mass, Fr John Joe said the community’s heart had been ripped out by what happened.

As the priest was speaking, emergency services stationed a short distance away were still removing rubble from the Applegreen Service Station in the hope of finding survivors.

Clearly upset, Fr Duffy struggled momentarily to find words of comfort for local families still in a state of shock.

But he assured them: “This community will continue to support itself. We had great sadness in our hearts this morning. But we know God was with us and God will help us.”

Fr Duffy stressed the importance of community in times of adversity.

Fr John Joe Duffy hugs a parishioner after the tragedy

The parish curate asked his parishioners to remember the emergency services who came to the aid of the village in its hour of great need.

And he also asked them to especially remember those brave members of the local community who were the first to respond when the explosion happened mid-afternoon on Friday.

“Let us continue to support each other and reach out to those that this tragedy directly impacted upon. It is with that support that we will chart our way through this tsunami of grief that is hitting us at this time,” said Fr Duffy.

And he added: “We specifically ask God to help us and to carry us as we ask for God’s help at this time.”

Fr John Joe reflected on the commitment of those who applied their expertise and continued to remain at the scene of the accident in the hope of finding more survivors.

“We are full of admiration for the response of the these people from over the country and both sides of the border who came to help us. Combined with that, we will help each other as best we can. We will come through this together.”