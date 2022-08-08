Donegal man who died in Greece named locally
A Co Donegal man has died in tragic circumstances while holidaying abroad.
The man, named locally as Martin Duffy, died while on a family holiday in Greece.
Mr Duffy, who was in his 50s and from the border area of Lifford, was married with three children.
The exact circumstances of the tragedy are not yet known.
The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to Mr Duffy's family.
Read more
Mr Duffy was well-known in footballing circles and was a lifelong member of Deele Harps FC.
He was a lecturer at North West Regional College in Derry.
He is survived by his wife, Marie, children Nicky, Jordan and Jade, extended family and a large contingent of friends.
Local county councillor Gerry Crawford said the area was simply numbed by the tragic news.
Today's Headlines
vandal | Camera catches man smashing up vending machine in Co Louth
Hot Stuff | Odds slashed for hottest summer on record as Irish heatwave arrives
tragedy | Donegal man who died in Greece named locally
cash & carey | How Catriona Carey used €400k in deposits as ‘a current account’
reports | Why has Marko Arnautovic been linked with Manchester United and where would he fit in?
Taking air of business | Businessman offers crime gangs private planes from remote airfield in Co Longford
'closer' | Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide to move in together
Welcome To Heartbreak | Kanye West jokes Pete Davidson is ‘dead’ after Kim Kardashian split
Investigation | Murder probe launched as Gardaí appeal for information about death of Sean McCarthy
Do Not Eat | Ice-cream, eggs, and crisps pulled from Irish supermarket shelves due to ‘contamination’