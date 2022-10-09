Donegal man in ‘induced coma’ after being struck by ambulance in Sydney
Eoin Sweeney (28) from Clonmany, Inishowen suffered serious injuries in the crash, which took place in Sydney on Saturday night.
It is believed that the ambulance was responding to an urgent call when it struck Mr Sweeney shortly after midnight at Elizabeth Street in the Surry Hills suburb.
The young man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transferred Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where he is currently in an induced coma.
His family are travelling to Australia from Ireland “to be by his side for recovery”.
Australian police are appealing for witnesses to the horror collision as investigations continue.
Meanwhile, Donegal community has rallied together to support the Sweeney family through an online fundraiser.
The GoFundMe page, which was launched just 8 hours ago, has already received $67,660 (€44,364) in donations.
Any funds raised will help cover the costs of Mr Sweeney’s medical expenses and aftercare.
Donations to the cause can be made here.
