Donegal man dies in road crash in Brisbane, Australia
Rory Greene from Gortahork in Co. Donegal had been living in Australia for a few years before the fatal crash last Tuesday.
A Donegal man has died following a road traffic accident in Australia.
Rory Greene had lived in Brisbane for a number of years before the fatal crash last Tuesday.
The Gortahork native is survived by his wife, Frances, and their three children Mary-Kate, Ruán and Íona along with his parents, three sisters, four brothers and a large circle of family and friends.
His funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, though tributes have poured in from the local community at home and abroad.
"You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult and sad time,” one message reads.
Others offer their condolences for his family’s loss.
"Just heart breaking,” another begins, while one mourner offers their “sincerest sympathy to the Greene family at this very difficult time.”
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
