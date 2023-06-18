Donegal and Westmeath Lotto players split €12.7m jackpot prize

People have been urged to check their tickets carefully and keep them safe.

A Lotto player in Donegal and another in Westmeath will split €12.7m after winning the jackpot prize last night.

Both lucky punters will receive a whopping €6,373,878 each.

The winning numbers of the draw were: 2, 3, 21, 43, 44, 46 and the bonus number was 7.

Meanwhile, two Lotto players in Dublin and Carlow matched five numbers in the draw plus the bonus.

They will each receive a cool €61,202.

The Dublin winner bought their ticket in Supervalu, Ballally Shopping Centre and the Carlow winner purchased theirs at Circle K, Junction 5 in Rathcrogue.

"With so many big wins in Saturday night’s Lotto draw, the National Lottery is urging players nationwide to check their tickets very carefully,” a Lotto spokesperson said.

"The four big winners of the night from Westmeath, Donegal, Dublin and Carlow are advised to sign the back of their winning tickets and keep them safe.

"All winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.”