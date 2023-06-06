Doireann Garrihy’s boyfriend Mark Mehigan opens up about his struggles with alcoholism

“If I go to bed sober tonight it will be a good day.”

Doireann Garrihy’s boyfriend Mark Mehigan has opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction and how he is taking it “one day at a time”.

The stand-up comedian who has been dating RTE star Doireann since last year, celebrated one year of sobriety in October 2022.

“I’m an alcoholic and I’m very, very, very grateful for every day that I’m sober,” Mark told Goss.ie

Mr Mehigan highlighted the importance of seeking assistance for anyone who is struggling with addiction.

“If you are struggling, just please ask for help, because everything can change. Like I thought getting better was for other people, like I thought getting sober was something that other people did, and that I was uniquely f*cked.

“But that hasn’t been the case, and yeah it’s one day at a time, its a 24 hour way of living and if I go to bed sober tonight it will be a good day.”

The podcaster also revealed some of his lowest moments as he fought back to health.

“I try to choose my words carefully because I’m very nervous when talking about recovery, as you can probably tell, because my life has been saved by other people in addiction, literally, and all I can do is speak for myself and my own experiences.

“Everybody’s journey of addiction and everybody’s journey of recovery is totally different, so I’m by no means a spokesperson for addiction or for alcoholism.

“But I do think it’s interesting that this idea of an alcoholic being on a park bench, like a park bench can be anything, and I had f***ing several.

“I had several different park benches, the reality is the only thing that was separating me from the literal park bench was privilege.”

The comic actor also had some nice words to say about his presenter girlfriend.

The couple went official with their relationship last December.

“It has been really overwhelming at times because I don’t think I understood the magnitude of how successful she is, but at the same time it’s absolutely incredible when you see the affect that she has on people,” Mark said.

“I mean walking around, and especially after Dancing with the Stars, seeing children’s eyes light up when they see her is just so sweet, and kids getting their mum’s to come over and say hi.

“And not to bring everything back to recovery but I texted one of my friends after our first date, and I was around 13 months sober, and I texted one of my friends and was like ‘thats the first time in the last 13 months that I haven’t felt like an alcoholic’.

“But yeah at the end of the day none of that interferes with just how good things are with Doireann, and she is easily the greatest person that I’ve ever met."

Doireann is the youngest of three sisters, who include actress Aoibhín and influencer Ailbhe, who grew up in Castleknock, Dublin.

“We met through his cousin,” Doireann previously told the Sunday World.

“His cousin works in 2FM, so I got to know Mark through him — it’s going great.

“We’re just back from Spain, where we were for nine nights, which was lovely. I have a summer holiday planned, but apart from that there’s a lot on at the moment.”