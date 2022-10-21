Dogs Trust reveal images of rescued puppies – after 54 dogs abandoned in three weeks

The charity is pleading with the public for help as they are struggling to keep up with all the animals who need help.

The charity is appealing for urgent support after taking in 54 puppies in less than three weeks, as the unwanted dog crisis in Ireland deepens. — © © Fran Veale

More than 50 puppies have been abandoned at Dogs Trust in less than a month, the charity has revealed.

A litter of 10-day-old puppies who need round-the-clock care were recently dropped in the hands of the already overwhelmed charity – bringing the number of unwanted pups to 54 in just three weeks.

Dogs Trust has admitted they now can’t help all of the animals they need to, as they are inundated with thousands of surrender requests from owners.

Members of the public has sent 2,180 requests to Dogs Trust in the hopes of getting rid of their dogs since January.

This is a 33% increase on this time last year and the charity is blaming the pandemic for peoples’ change of heart.

Dogs Trust is now pleading with the public to consider fostering, adopting a dog or donating what they can to help.

“We also have an overwhelming list of dogs waiting to come into our care from local authority dog pounds,” said Maciej Trojanowicz, the Rehoming Manager.

"While we would love to be able to help every single dog we are asked to, sadly, we just don’t have the kennel space to do so.

"That’s why we are urgently appealing for foster homes, so we can help as many dogs as possible.

"People who foster are often asked if it’s hard to say goodbye to the dog they have cared for. As a fosterer myself, I can tell you first-hand that the feeling of knowing the dog is going to a family who will love them, far outweighs the temporary sadness.”

Ciara Murran, Head of Communications at Dogs Trust Ireland said they are “continuing to deal with the fallout from the pandemic.

"More and more people are spending increasing periods of time away from their homes and feel they can no longer give their dogs the time they need.

“So, we are appealing to people to please support our work by fostering, adopting or donating what they can.

"We care for hundreds of dogs every year but without the generosity of our supporters, this simply wouldn’t be possible. We are incredibly grateful to each and every one of them, especially as we all face the increased cost of living.”