Dogs Trust Ireland rescue pup saves snoozing family from house fire

A rescue dog has been dubbed a “hero” after saving his sleeping family from a house fire.

Wilbur the Rhodesian Ridgeback, who was adopted from Dogs Trust Ireland in January, notified his family of the blaze by barking frantically.

When his adopters heard the usually quiet pup making so much noise, they immediately knew something was wrong.

They quickly realised that their house was being engulfed in a blaze and were able to leave the property safely.

Speaking about the terrifying ordeal, Wilbur’s adopter said: “It’s really quite simple, Wilbur saved both me and my son’s life.

“If it wasn’t for the fact he barked until I woke to alert us something was wrong, I would never have known the house was on fire until it was too late. He is undoubtedly a hero in our eyes and forever our most loyal friend.”

Sandra Ruddell, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, added: “Wilbur’s family gave him a second chance in life by adopting him, and in turn he saved their lives and their home. We are so grateful that everyone is okay, and that the family and Wilbur could get to safety.

“Rhodesian Ridgebacks were originally bred for their bravery and to protect the family home, so it’s no surprise that Wilbur lived up to his heroic heritage.

“All our dogs are special, but Wilbur’s story really goes to show you how loyal our canine companions are. If you are looking to add a dog to your life, choose rescue and you never know, that dog might just come to your rescue one day too.”

Dogs Trust Ireland currently have more than 200 pups in their care who are looking to be rehomed.

If you are interested in adopting, please visit www.dogstrust.ie/rehoming to see some more heroic hounds.