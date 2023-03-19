Dog walker tells of horror after pup caught in Department of Agriculture badger trap

Caroline took away the trap to ensure that any other pets didn't get caught up in the wire and were harmed

A dog owner has spoken of her horror after her pet got caught in a Department of Agriculture badger trap.

Caroline Lockhart was out with her dog Peppi at Cavan Upper in Killygordon in Co Donegal at the weekend when the incident happened.

Peppi wandered off the trail and into some longer grass and suddenly got caught in some wire.

It soon became apparent that the wire was actually a trap.

The wire was tied to a large chain which was tied to a deep stake buried in the ground at the entrance of what appeared to be a badger set.

Thankfully, Peppi only became tangled in the wire for a short time and Caroline was able to free her pet.

But she said she hates to think what could have happened.

"A lot of people would walk their dogs up here as it’s a scenic area with walking trails.

"Peppi went into a grassy area for a nosey and the loop went around his waist. The more he pulled the tighter it got.

"Imagine if it had caught around his neck?" she asked.

The dismantled trap

Caroline took away the trap to ensure that any other pets didn't get caught up in the wire and were harmed.

And she added "These couldn’t be legal. This is absolutely shocking. Thank God Peppi is ok."

She later noticed that a Department of Agriculture tag was on the trap.

"The fact that these traps are sitting about where dogs and children are out walking makes it even worse. They are so dangerous.

"Surely the least they could have done was to put up signs warning people but there are no signs in the area," she said.

We are awaiting a response from the Department of Agriculture press office.