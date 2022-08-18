Dog owners warned after deadly and contagious dog virus detected in Ireland

Symptoms begin to appear three to seven days after infection

Dog owners have been warned as a deadly and contagious dog virus has been detected in Ireland.

Parvovirus is a serious illness, which if not treated quickly can be fatal.

Mel McKee of North West Animal Welfare Group shared that a Pomeranian that was rescued by the Limavady-based charity was very ill.

Sharing the dog’s symptoms she shared: “Unable to stand long, Vomiting and pooping blood all over the place (something out of a horror movie) with gums white as snow. The saliva was flowing from how sick he felt.”

“Soon as I met him I knew that smell I'd dealt with it before, I rushed him down to the emergency vet and sure enough he has tested positive for [Parvovirus].”

“While I was there the vets said there's another serious illness going round in the town with a few dogs already admitted very ill, all young.”

“So please make sure your puppy has all its first initial vaccines,” she pleaded.

Updating the charity’s Facebook page she added: “We need all your prayers he is so ill and at the height of [Parvovirus].”

“The next 24 hours are touch and go, his sickness won't be dragged on longer than necessary but he deserves 48 hours. Pray for some improvement.”

She warned that the dog had been in the Gorteen Crescent area within the past few days.

“He would have been peeing on lampposts etc so if you have an unvaccinated puppy up there they are in danger of catching this deadly disease.”

Highly contagious, there is a likelihood that the virus could spread.

Symptoms for the virus begin to show in dogs within three to seven days of being infected.

Signs your dog may have Parvovirus include tiredness, no appetite and a fever.

As the virus progresses, dogs will begin to suffer from severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

High heart rate, hypothermia and fainting are common signs of severe illness.

While there is no cure for the virus, owners are asked to bring sick dogs to the vet immediately so that they can help support them while their bodies fight off the virus.