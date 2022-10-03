Dog named Billy rescued after getting trapped under Red Line Luas tram

After around 45 minutes the dog was taken safely from under the Luas. He was described as “alive but injured”.

People trying to rescue Billy the dog from under the Luas. 3/10/2022

THERE are delays on Red Line Luas services this evening as a result of a dog being trapped under a tram.

Luas services had to be stopped for a time as onlookers tried to rescue the animal named ‘Billy’.

However, emergency services eventually had to be called after it became clear that the distressed dog couldn’t be pulled from under the carriage.

The incident happened at the Fatima stop in south Dublin shortly before 3pm.

The Luas operator allowed tickets to be used on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

⚠️Red Line services are operating with delays due to an incident at Fatima. Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Luas (@Luas) October 3, 2022 ​ ​ ​ ​​ ​

Personnel from Dublin Fire Brigade arrived at the scene and did manage to get the dog out safely. It is understood a vet has was also called.

The rescue team received a round of applause from onlookers.

Luas said trams are now back moving again but warned passengers to “expect delays while the services are being regulated”.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” they said.